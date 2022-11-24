MD SSWBM for ensuring min wages, safety gear for sanitary workers

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Imtiaz Ali Shah on Thursday called for ensuring minimum wages and provision of safety equipment to sanitary workers.

While chairing the orientation meeting after assuming his office, he directed concerned officers to communicate with private companies about payment to sanitary workers as per the government's prescribed minimum wages and provision of hygiene and health-related necessary safety equipment.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, and officials of Malir, Kemari, West, South, East and Korangi districts while briefing pointed out the lack of machinery, rickshaws, dust bins and sanitary workers in certain areas and informed that after inclusion of new areas in garbage collection operation, private companies engaged were asked to increase resources.

The meeting reviewed a proposal regarding the use of PCTS machinery for commercial areas in the central district. In Korangi district, containers were being shifted from the garbage dumps to market areas on need basis, the meeting was informed.

The participants were also briefed about the issue of payment of wages to sanitary workers and helpers as per the officially allocated wages was already taken with the private companies.

The MD SSWMB instructed authorities concerned to formulate an action plan according to the agreement to meet all the required resources for improved sanitation and deductions from the bills of private companies on unsatisfactory performance.

The meeting decided to install boards for marking boundaries of the area for smooth garbage collection.

