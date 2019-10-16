UrduPoint.com
Measures Taken To Combat Looming Threat Of Smog This Year In Rawalpindi

Wed 16th October 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary Wednesday said strict action would be taken against the violation of anti-smog protocol act and no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

Talking to APP, he said on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

The CEO said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measure and increase awareness.

Dr Sohail advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from problems such as breathing, eye, nose and throat infections.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended to avoid physical activity such as walking at evening and morning times.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom.

He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

Dr Ali said that promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

