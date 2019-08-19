UrduPoint.com
Measures Taken To Make Pakistan Social Welfare State: Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Measures taken to make Pakistan social welfare state: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday said measures were being taken to make Pakistan a social welfare state.

Talking to ptv news, she said the government was focusing to protect and ensure the fundamental rights of the downtrodden people and many steps had been taken for poverty alleviation.

The PakistanTereek-e-eInsaf (PTI) government focused to short-term goals in its first year like poverty alleviation and provision of jobs to people, she added.

Dr. Sania said, on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran khan, many steps were being taken for the empowerment of women, adding a policy would be finalized soon to achieve targets for the next four years.

