'Mechanized farming can enhance sugarcane production'

Mechanized farming is imperative to enhance sugarcane production in the country in order to cater to domestic needs and fetch precious foreign exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 )

This was stated by Additional Director General (Farm & Training) Agriculture Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain while addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) on Monday.

He said that sugarcane is a cash crop which played a pivotal role in stabilizing agri economy. He said that Pakistan is ranked among 5 top sugarcane producing countries of the world.

He said that per acre production of sugarcane is recorded at 709 maunds at global level whereas this ratio is 690 maunds in Punjab. "It means we can compete with the global ratio of sugarcane production easily if we increase our production by adopting mechanized farming", he added.

Dr Shahid Afghan CEO Sugarcane Research Development board, sugarcane expert Dr Akhlaq Mudassar, entomologist Dr Amir Rasool and others also spoke in the meeting.

Later, the meeting approved sugarcane production project 2023-24 after thorough discussion on various issue.

