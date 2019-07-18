UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media And Police To Enjoy Best Relations According To New Media Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Media and Police to enjoy best relations according to new media policy

District Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Thursday expressed that Inspector General of Punjab Police have announced new media policy

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Thursday expressed that Inspector General of Punjab Police have announced new media policy.

According to the new policy the relationship between media and police will remain strong in the 36 district of the province and will be helpful to removed all hurdles, he added.

All police officer should get permission before the interview with any media organization.

He underlined that Police will arrange briefing session for media after conducting any grand operation or any other major activities.

Police will take stern action against all those culprits who were spreading negative propaganda on social media.

\378

Related Topics

Police Punjab Social Media Media All

Recent Stories

Police launches crackdown against criminals

21 seconds ago

PDMA issues alert about heavy rains, flash floods ..

22 seconds ago

Mexico rescues 112 migrants smuggled in tractor tr ..

25 seconds ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on ..

27 seconds ago

Tourism to promote in industrial revolution in Pak ..

10 minutes ago

Almost 6Mln People Remain in Flood Zone in Indian ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.