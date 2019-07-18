Media and Police to enjoy best relations according to new media policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Thursday expressed that Inspector General of Punjab Police have announced new media policy.

According to the new policy the relationship between media and police will remain strong in the 36 district of the province and will be helpful to removed all hurdles, he added.

All police officer should get permission before the interview with any media organization.

He underlined that Police will arrange briefing session for media after conducting any grand operation or any other major activities.

Police will take stern action against all those culprits who were spreading negative propaganda on social media.

