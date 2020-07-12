Media campaign has been initiated against Haleem Adil: PTI leaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Sunday said that a media campaign has been launched against Haleem Adil Sheikh to hush voice on PPP leaders' mega corruption.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House here, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that some persons sent a complaint to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Bureau issued a letter to officers concerned to get information.

He said that the people belonging to PPP are sending complaints against Haleem Adil Sheikh to suppress his voice, according to a communique.

Firdous said that if a complaint was filed against Haleem Adil, the media created a lot of hype.

However, PTI Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that when he started to expose the corruption of Sindh government, these people became his enemy.

He said that SSP Dr. Rizwan had leveled allegations against PPP leaders but the media had forgotten those things.

Haleem said that Sindh government had gone to the anti-corruption department against him but no case was made.

He further said that Sindh government had got information about all lands in Sindh and it had failed to prove any case against Haleem Adil so far.

He said the PTI had the members who were free from corruption. There was no place for corrupt elements in PTI, he said, adding that action was taken against a KPK minister when an audio recording was surfaced.

He said that the media should give focus on corruption in Sindh.

Haleem Adil said he was going to NAB against the government of Sindh for its corruption along with solid proofs.

MPA Ali Aziz GG, PTI leader Saifullah Abro, Sameer Meer Sheikh, Jam Farooq AliMirjat and others were present.