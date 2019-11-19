Media urged to sensitize masses on dormant explosive devices

The media on Tuesday urged to play imperative role in creating awareness among masses on unexploded/dormant explosive materials to protect precious lives and avoid untoward incident in tribal districts

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : The media on Tuesday urged to play imperative role in creating awareness among masses on unexploded/dormant explosive materials to protect precious lives and avoid untoward incident in tribal districts.

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) representative Manzar Hussain and district Coordinator Ayub Khan while addressing a awareness seminar arranged by PRC for journalists' community here, said that media has an important role in any society in creating awareness on any issue of public interest.

They said that unexploded/dormant explosive materials had claimed many lives including children in tribal districts and made several others permanently disabled.

They emphasized upon local media to keep the public informed about these explosive materials including hand grenades, mortar shells, land mines and other war equipment buried in the tribal areas and still posing threat to precious lives.

The two officials of PRC briefed the media persons about various unexploded explosive materials through various presentations so that media could easily highlight the issue.

On the occasion the media persons also gave various suggestions to highlight the issue and also assured their support in the noble cause.