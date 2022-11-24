Medical assistance for 28 ailing cops approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Welfare Management Committee of Punjab Police approved medical assistance for 28 police personnel suffering from various disorders, according to a spokesperson here on Thursday.

A total of Rs 4.073 million (Rs 4,073,705) were allocated for these employees. A constable of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan region was given over Rs 600,000 for treatment of cancer. Rs 500,000 each were given to families of two officials of Rawalpindi, who were suffering from cancer.

More than one lakh per person was paid to a total of 11 employees while the medical bills of the remaining employees were also cleared.

Meanwhile, a session of the Welfare Management Committee was held under the chair of Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Farooq Mazhar at Central Police office, in which the final approval was given for provision of funds to buy houses for the families of three martyred constables.

As per details, RPO Sheikhupura and Gujranwala had sent recommendations to the Central Police Office to provide houses for the families of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Rizwan of Sheikhupura Police, Shaheed Constable Muhammad Rizwan of Gujranwala and Shaheed Constable Imtiaz Ahmed of Mandi Bahauddin Police. In the meeting, held on Nov 18 under the chairmanship of Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, provision of funds for buying houses was approved. Houses will be provided to three martyred constables at a cost of Rs 13.5 million per person. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin and DIG Headquarters Rai Babar Saeed participated as members in the meeting.