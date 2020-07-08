Medical experts advised people to use time fruitfully during stay at homes

(@FahadShabbir)

Medical Experts on Wednesday advised people to use their time fruitfully by reading books and minimize the use of smart phones during stay at homes due to COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the mental health problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Medical Experts on Wednesday advised people to use their time fruitfully by reading books and minimize the use of smart phones during stay at homes due to COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the mental health problems.

Psychiatrist Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Rizwan Taj said that COVID-19 pandemic was causing serious problems for the older and adult people due to pressure of different mental health anxiety, depression and mental illness.

Medical Specialist Dr. Salimullah Khan said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected all aspect of life and mental health problem was one of the serious issues these days.

Older, adults, children in isolation having no social activities with others and remained stick to phones and television news which was causing depression and serious mental illness.

He said that people should avoid watching news all the time but should manage indoor exercise.

Zunaira Akram a student of 9th grade said she always played different online games on android and watching television and later resulted in depression. She said that earlier she had been playing sports outside in parks but now her parents not allow her to go out in park.

Hammad Rizwan cricket player said COVID-19 pandemic completely disturbed his life as he was unable to play cricket in the ground, living in isolation causing anxiety and mental stress to him in the hour of the testing time.