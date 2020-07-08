UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Experts Advised People To Use Time Fruitfully During Stay At Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:17 PM

Medical experts advised people to use time fruitfully during stay at homes

Medical Experts on Wednesday advised people to use their time fruitfully by reading books and minimize the use of smart phones during stay at homes due to COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the mental health problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Medical Experts on Wednesday advised people to use their time fruitfully by reading books and minimize the use of smart phones during stay at homes due to COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the mental health problems.

Psychiatrist Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Rizwan Taj said that COVID-19 pandemic was causing serious problems for the older and adult people due to pressure of different mental health anxiety, depression and mental illness.

Medical Specialist Dr. Salimullah Khan said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected all aspect of life and mental health problem was one of the serious issues these days.

Older, adults, children in isolation having no social activities with others and remained stick to phones and television news which was causing depression and serious mental illness.

He said that people should avoid watching news all the time but should manage indoor exercise.

Zunaira Akram a student of 9th grade said she always played different online games on android and watching television and later resulted in depression. She said that earlier she had been playing sports outside in parks but now her parents not allow her to go out in park.

Hammad Rizwan cricket player said COVID-19 pandemic completely disturbed his life as he was unable to play cricket in the ground, living in isolation causing anxiety and mental stress to him in the hour of the testing time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Student Reading TV All Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tourist spots to remain close till Eid ul-Azha: Sa ..

2 minutes ago

AirAsia's future in doubt due to virus: auditor

2 minutes ago

Pakistani iconic humanitarian 'Abdul Sattar Edhi' ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold dialogue on 'Protection of Baloc ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 300,100 cuse ..

6 minutes ago

NCOC forms body to prevent dis-information about C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.