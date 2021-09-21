UrduPoint.com

Medical Facilities To Be Made Effective As Well As Legislation: Dr. Rubaba

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Medical facilities to be made effective as well as legislation: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said atleast 30 percent of Tuberculosis (TB) positive cases in Balochistan disappear from the reach and tracking record of treatment due to various reasons after diagnosis under various measures.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation comprising of senior advisor Stop TB Program Pakistan Dr. Karam Shah, TB Control Program Balochistan Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani, Dr. Khurram Lashari and Dr. Sher-e-Afghan.

A specialist in medicine and senior advisor of Stop TB Program and head of Dupasi Trust Dr. Karam Shah, who has served in various forums for anti-TB in Asia and highlighted the situation and initiatives related to TB in Pakistan, Balochistan and the other areas.

He said only 30 percent of the global funds allocated for TB control in Pakistan is utilized while 70 percent of the allocated resources are returned due to misuse. Applicable to TB The right use of available global resources by formulating a strategy can be beneficial in understanding the disease, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr.

Rababa Khan Baledi agreed with the recommendations of the Senior Advisor Stop TB Program and said that TB should be eradicated from Balochistan.

She said measures would be further improved and anti-TB act would be introduced in Balochistan like the other three provinces. In this regard, District Health Officers, like other vertical programs, must take their anti-TB responsibilities very seriously and ensure achievement of targets in the multi-sect oral framework, she added.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi said the performance of the administrative officers of the health department at the district level would be monitored through set format monitoring.

She said due to the extraordinary cost of medical treatment, poverty is on the rise saying said in order to eradicate TB from Balochistan, medical facilities would be made effective as well as legislation would be initiated and explanations in this regard.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid tribute to Dr. Karam Shah for his voluntary services related to TB and reiterated her commitment to use his experience to fight TB in Balochistan.

