Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her hostel room

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A 4th year MBBS student studying at Chandka Medical College (CMC) of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana allegedly hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Wednesday.

According to area police, Nosheen Kazmi d/o Hidayatullah Shah Kazmi, resident of Dadu district, took the extreme step.

While her college fellows in the girls hostel-2 told the college administration that the door of Nosheen Kazmi's was not being opened and when the door was broken by students, Nosheen's body was found hanging with a rope attached with the ceiling Fan in the room.

The college management called the police who sealed the hostel-2 and Room No. 47 and started investigation.

According to the hostel management, Nosheen Kazmi belonged to Dadu and her exams were scheduled for next week. Moreover, the management informed that Nosheen Kazmi studied alone in her room.

According to the college administration, Nosheen's letter was found in the room in which she said that she was going to commit suicide of her own free will.

She also wrote in the letter that "I am not committing suicide under any pressure." While, the heirs of the student have been informed by the College administration. They reached the college while the body of Nosheem Kazmi was shifted to CMC Hospital for postmortem under the supervision of SSP Larkana and her father Hidyatullah Shah Kazmi. After the postmortem, the body was handed-over to the heirs.

On the other hand, the police have sealed the hostel and Room No. 47 while evidences were being collected.

The police sources told that the forensic team has collected evidences from the room.

The Nosheen's letter will also be checked by a handwriting expert and will be handed over after a meeting with the heirs will be determined why Nosheen Kazmi took this extreme step.

Larkana police were conducting an investigation in this regard.