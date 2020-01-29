UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Decides To Set Up Facilitation Center To Promote Pakistan-Afghan Trade

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

Meeting decides to set up Facilitation Center to promote Pakistan-Afghan trade

Officials and businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday decided to set up a facilitation center to promote bilateral trade and redress related issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Officials and businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday decided to set up a facilitation center to promote bilateral trade and redress related issues.

The initiative, to set up the facilitation center, was taken during a meeting held at the office of Commercial Attache Afghan Consulate, Muhammad Fawad Arish.

The meeting was attended by First Secretary Afghan Consulate, Abdul Haseeb Paas, Deputy Attache, Dr.

Hameedullah Fazal Khel, Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber, Khalid Shezad, Chairman Land Route Standing Committee, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and others.

During the meeting, it was decided that prominent businessman and former Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi had been nominated as Chairman of the facilitation center.

Businessman from Afghanistan chapter, Abdullah Badshah had been nominated as Vice Chairman.

The meeting also took a review of Pak-Afghan and Afghan Transit trade and it was decided that a facilitation center be established for resolutions of problems being faced by businessmen of both the countries.

The participants agreed that at the facilitation center, representation to businessmen of both the countries be ensured with the ratio of six members from each side.

The facilitation center will hold meeting on monthly basis under the supervision of Commercial Attache of Afghan Consulate.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected chairman of Facilitation Center, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi termed it welcome step and thanked the participants for reposing confidence in him.

He said the facilitation center will help in removal of hurdles inPak-Afghan trade and in redressing grievances on new Pak-AfghanTransit Trade Agreement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

India stokes flames of war in the region, AJK Pres ..

7 minutes ago

Four arrested for supplying drugs in colleges in K ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Attack 2 Checkpoints in Afghanistan's Dash ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 540 n ..

5 minutes ago

British MPs ask India to stop HR abuses in Indian ..

5 minutes ago

Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.