Meeting decides to set up Facilitation Center to promote Pakistan-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Officials and businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday decided to set up a facilitation center to promote bilateral trade and redress related issues.

The initiative, to set up the facilitation center, was taken during a meeting held at the office of Commercial Attache Afghan Consulate, Muhammad Fawad Arish.

The meeting was attended by First Secretary Afghan Consulate, Abdul Haseeb Paas, Deputy Attache, Dr.

Hameedullah Fazal Khel, Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber, Khalid Shezad, Chairman Land Route Standing Committee, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and others.

During the meeting, it was decided that prominent businessman and former Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi had been nominated as Chairman of the facilitation center.

Businessman from Afghanistan chapter, Abdullah Badshah had been nominated as Vice Chairman.

The meeting also took a review of Pak-Afghan and Afghan Transit trade and it was decided that a facilitation center be established for resolutions of problems being faced by businessmen of both the countries.

The participants agreed that at the facilitation center, representation to businessmen of both the countries be ensured with the ratio of six members from each side.

The facilitation center will hold meeting on monthly basis under the supervision of Commercial Attache of Afghan Consulate.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected chairman of Facilitation Center, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi termed it welcome step and thanked the participants for reposing confidence in him.

He said the facilitation center will help in removal of hurdles inPak-Afghan trade and in redressing grievances on new Pak-AfghanTransit Trade Agreement.