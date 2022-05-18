Meeting decides to strengthen academic-growers' cooperation for better mango production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The participants of a consultative meeting on climatic changes impact on king of fruits, mango this year decided to strengthen academic-growers cooperation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The participants of a consultative meeting on climatic changes impact on king of fruits, mango this year decided to strengthen academic-growers cooperation.

The meeting which held under the auspices of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here Wednesday, was chaired by VC, Dr Asif Ali and attended by progressive growers, Zahid Hussain Gardezi, Muzaffar Khan Khakwani, Jehanzaib Dharala, Asif Hayat Tipu, Rabia Sultan and others.

Syed Abid Imam as chief guest stressed the need of university-growers liaison so that they could benefit from its research on it.

VC Dr Asif Ali lamented that climatic changes had badly affected mango production this year. He underlined the need of developing database for research on impact on the crop and finding ways and means to tackle the issues.

Director MRI, Abdul Ghaffar briefed the meeting about climatic variation effects on mango and gave recommendations to get to grips with these problems.