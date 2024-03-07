Meeting held to control commodities price during Ramazan in KP

A meeting to control the prices of daily commodities and give maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Chief Minister’s House on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A meeting to control the prices of daily commodities and give maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan, was held at Chief Minister’s House on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Police Akhter Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and Divisional and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed in details about the proposed Price Control Mechanism for providing relief to people during the holy month and were told that district administrations across the province have been directed to ensure implementation of that mechanism without any delay, adding that control rooms have also been established at district level for this purpose.

The authorities told that mobile teams would be deployed in all the districts in addition to establishing monitoring desks in the markets so as to ensure that people are provided with edible items as per the rates fixed by the provincial government.

The Chief Minister on this occasion, directed the quarters concerned to go all out for providing maximum relief to the people during the month of Holy Ramazan adding that the prices of essential food items must be on lower side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to other federating units.

He directed the district administrations to ensure regular monitoring of the markets in their respective districts and the elements found involved in overcharging should be dealt with iron hands.

He further directed them to ensure that government vegetable markets are available in all the districts of the province.

He made it clear that there would be no specific Sasta Bazar during Ramazan, every bazar would be converted into Sasta Bazar in the province.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioners to display price lists on Pena flex instead of papers, further directing them to depute special teams for strict compliance of those price lists.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners would have to utilize social media platforms in an effective manner for ensuring direct coordination with the general public; and actions taken against profiteers should be uploaded on social media pages for awareness of the general public, and added that all the DCs would also public their Whatsapp numbers for taking complaints directly from the citizens.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed that implementation of official rate lists should be ensured at all costs adding that the government does not want just publicity but building the public confidence on government machinery is the first priority; all the relevant institutions and departments would have to perform as per the expectations of the general public for this purpose.

The Chief Minister further directed that “Ramazan Daster Khwan” be arranged at all District and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals across the province.

Moreover, he underlined the need to have vigilant eye on hoarding and black marketing adding that the services of special branch should also be hired for this purpose.

He also directed for crackdown against the big fish involved in hoarding, black marketing and profiteering. He said that good governance is the top most priority of government and district administrations would have to play proactive role for this purpose.

He said that the corruption has become the menace of the society, that’s why his government has decided to have zero tolerance policy against this menace.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to take pragmatic steps against the corrupt practices within their respective districts, and pay special attention on cleanliness in their districts adding that the people should feel visible change in all the sectors.

He assured that the government will extend its all-out support to district administrations in this regard and work freely with full confidence, no one would be allowed to put pressure on them for any kind of wrong doing. “Ultimate goal is to deliver as per the expectations of general public, all the stakeholders would have to perform their responsibilities in an effective manner for this purpose”, he concluded.