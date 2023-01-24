Meeting held to discuss law and order situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An important meeting was held on Tuesday under Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Iqbal Hussain Khan regarding the law and order situation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :An important meeting was held on Tuesday under Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Iqbal Hussain Khan regarding the law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Gilgit Division Mir Waqar, Deputy Commissioner Osama Majid Cheema, DIG Gilgit Range Farman Ali, DIG Muhammad Hanif, Wing Commander Pakistan Rangers and Wing Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the home secretary on the overall law and order situation and other professional matters.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Hussain Khan appreciated the performance of the security agencies and said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan had the first responsibility to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people.

In the meeting, the home secretary was informed about security measures taken for the safety of Chinese residents living in the valley and full checking of people coming from inside and outside the valley.

Additional Secretary Home GB Izharullah and Deputy Secretary Home Abdul Hameed also participated in the meeting.