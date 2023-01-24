UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Law And Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Meeting held to discuss law and order situation

An important meeting was held on Tuesday under Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Iqbal Hussain Khan regarding the law and order situation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :An important meeting was held on Tuesday under Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Iqbal Hussain Khan regarding the law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Gilgit Division Mir Waqar, Deputy Commissioner Osama Majid Cheema, DIG Gilgit Range Farman Ali, DIG Muhammad Hanif, Wing Commander Pakistan Rangers and Wing Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the home secretary on the overall law and order situation and other professional matters.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Hussain Khan appreciated the performance of the security agencies and said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan had the first responsibility to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people.

In the meeting, the home secretary was informed about security measures taken for the safety of Chinese residents living in the valley and full checking of people coming from inside and outside the valley.

Additional Secretary Home GB Izharullah and Deputy Secretary Home Abdul Hameed also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Law And Order China Gilgit Baltistan From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Qu ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

7 minutes ago
 Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Bo ..

Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Border Resume Work - Border Poli ..

16 minutes ago
 Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top pr ..

Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

16 minutes ago
 Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambass ..

Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning in Sto ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mar ..

NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mars Missions by 2027 - Nelson

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.