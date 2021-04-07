UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Implementation Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:27 PM

Meeting held to review implementation of corona SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan Wednesday said the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous which could be controlled by adopting precautionary measures

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan Wednesday said the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous which could be controlled by adopting precautionary measures.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated to contain spread of virus.

DC directed Focal Person for Corona Dr Waseem Abbas and Managers of International NGO Acted to establish separate ward for Covid patients in every Taluka Headquarters Hospital.

