Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdul Rehman Aarain has said that Election was a democratic process which is incomplete without authentic voter lists

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdul Rehman Aarain has said that Election was a democratic process which is incomplete without authentic voter lists.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office on Tuesday, the REC expressed these views while chairing a meeting held with Assistant Registration officers, Supervisors and verification officers for reviewing on-going voter verification process in Thatta District.

The meeting among others was attended by Focal person DVEC Muhammad Hassan Soomro, Member DVEC Mehfooz Ali, Coordinator District Election Commissioner Noman Ahmed Essani, District Election Commissioner Thatta Azra Mahesar and other officers concerned.

The REC directed all AROs, Supervisors and verification officers to visit door-to-door and ensure verification of votes with filling of farm 13 for the persons whose votes were not yet included.

He also instructed to remove the Names of deceased voters after verification so that verification process of voters could be accomplished.

District Election Commissioner Thatta Azra Mahesar addressing the meeting said that verification of voters was our collective national obligation.

She urged verification staff to accelerate voter's verification process so that assigned tasks for verification could be expedited in stipulated time.

AROs, Supervisors and verification officers apprised the meeting about problems being faced during field work on which Regional Election Commissioner and district election commissioner assured their cooperation for resolving issues.