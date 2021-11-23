UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review On-going Voter's Verification Process

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:02 PM

Meeting held to review on-going voter's verification process

Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdul Rehman Aarain has said that Election was a democratic process which is incomplete without authentic voter lists

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdul Rehman Aarain has said that Election was a democratic process which is incomplete without authentic voter lists.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office on Tuesday, the REC expressed these views while chairing a meeting held with Assistant Registration officers, Supervisors and verification officers for reviewing on-going voter verification process in Thatta District.

The meeting among others was attended by Focal person DVEC Muhammad Hassan Soomro, Member DVEC Mehfooz Ali, Coordinator District Election Commissioner Noman Ahmed Essani, District Election Commissioner Thatta Azra Mahesar and other officers concerned.

The REC directed all AROs, Supervisors and verification officers to visit door-to-door and ensure verification of votes with filling of farm 13 for the persons whose votes were not yet included.

He also instructed to remove the Names of deceased voters after verification so that verification process of voters could be accomplished.

District Election Commissioner Thatta Azra Mahesar addressing the meeting said that verification of voters was our collective national obligation.

She urged verification staff to accelerate voter's verification process so that assigned tasks for verification could be expedited in stipulated time.

AROs, Supervisors and verification officers apprised the meeting about problems being faced during field work on which Regional Election Commissioner and district election commissioner assured their cooperation for resolving issues.

Related Topics

Election Visit Thatta All

Recent Stories

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

6 minutes ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

21 minutes ago
 UN Evacuates All Eligible Dependents From Ethiopia ..

UN Evacuates All Eligible Dependents From Ethiopia Amid Worsening Security - Spo ..

3 minutes ago
 Meta Declines to Comment on January 1 Deadline to ..

Meta Declines to Comment on January 1 Deadline to Open Office in Russia

3 minutes ago
 Google, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Compla ..

Google, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia - Court

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia ..

Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.