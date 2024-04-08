Meeting Held To Review Progress On Foreign-funded Projects
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a session was convened to review the progress of foreign-funded projects. Chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah.
The meeting saw the participation of relevant secretaries, Chief Economist, project directors, and representatives from various sections of P&D.
The progress achieved thus far was assessed, with a directive from the Additional Chief Secretary to accelerate activities and improve coordination among stakeholders.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Human smuggler arrested2 minutes ago
-
Shalwar Kameez, Peshawar Chappal attract shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Awais sets April 23 deadline to curb power pilferage11 minutes ago
-
Prices of edibles checked, complying of government-set prices emphasis11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 1615 minutes ago
-
11 water pilferers booked32 minutes ago
-
Poultry surges to Rs 680 per kg in Bahawalpur41 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain from April 10 till April 15 with gaps41 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews road project41 minutes ago
-
Majority of natives move to inbred towns leaving capital deserted51 minutes ago
-
Students thwart illegal construction in school51 minutes ago
-
World health day observed52 minutes ago