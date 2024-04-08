Meeting held to review progress on foreign-funded projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a session was convened to review the progress of foreign-funded projects. Chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah.

The meeting saw the participation of relevant secretaries, Chief Economist, project directors, and representatives from various sections of P&D.

The progress achieved thus far was assessed, with a directive from the Additional Chief Secretary to accelerate activities and improve coordination among stakeholders.