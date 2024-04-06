In a strong statement released on Saturday, PDP President and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep resentment over the closure of the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In a strong statement released on Saturday, PDP President and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep resentment over the closure of the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

She condemned the actions of the BJP dispensation, expressing concern over the future of Muslims in the state and India at large.

Mehbooba also highlighted the closure of mosques, locking of religious seminaries, and reported mistreatment of Muslims across India. She emphasized that the BJP's actions since August 5, 2019, have turned the entire region into a prison, refuting claims of normalcy in the occupied territory.

APP/ahr/378