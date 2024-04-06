Open Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Condemns BJP's Actions, Calls J&K Prison State

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state

In a strong statement released on Saturday, PDP President and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep resentment over the closure of the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In a strong statement released on Saturday, PDP President and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep resentment over the closure of the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

She condemned the actions of the BJP dispensation, expressing concern over the future of Muslims in the state and India at large.

Mehbooba also highlighted the closure of mosques, locking of religious seminaries, and reported mistreatment of Muslims across India. She emphasized that the BJP's actions since August 5, 2019, have turned the entire region into a prison, refuting claims of normalcy in the occupied territory.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu August 2019 Mosque Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

3 minutes ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

4 minutes ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

4 minutes ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

8 minutes ago
 RPO pledges swift action on business community con ..

RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns

4 minutes ago
 Ration distributed among transgender community at ..

Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center

4 minutes ago
Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League a ..

Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win

4 minutes ago
 Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Rouba ..

Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix

4 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

4 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

4 minutes ago
 SSP forms JIT to probe murder of house boy

SSP forms JIT to probe murder of house boy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan