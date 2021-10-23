UrduPoint.com

Mehbooba Mufti Sends Legal Notice To Satya Pal Malik For Defamation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti in IIOJK has sent a legal notice to former Governor of the occupied territory Satya Pal Malik seeking Rs 10-crore compensation for his alleged "defamatory" remarks against her.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba sent the notice two days after Malik alleged that Mehbooba Mufti was a beneficiary of the now-abandoned Roshni scheme, which aimed at granting proprietary rights to occupants of state land for charges.

"Although no amount of money can compensate my client for the loss of reputation and good name that has been caused by your aforesaid conduct, yet my client has decided to sue you for compensation," Mehbooba's counsel wrote in the legal notice.

