Mehfil-e-Milad Arranged At DC Office Jhelum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:17 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at DC Office Jhelum

A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged at Deputy Commissioner Office, Jhelum in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged at Deputy Commissioner Office, Jhelum in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood was chief guest at the program.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Numan Hafee, District Police Officer Shakir Hussain and others were present.

The Advisor said that the programs were being arranged with great religious zeal and fervor across the province in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen.

Mehfil-e-Naat were being arranged in schools and colleges while district administrations were also organizing Mahafil-e-Milad in different government departments.

He appreciated the arrangements finalized by the district administration to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure participation of members of peace Committees and community members in Mahafil-e-Milad.

All available resources should be utilized to facilitate the citizens and ensure security of the faithful on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

He informed that Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Almeen programs to continue till end of October.

The speakers on the occasion threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At the end, special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.

