Members of BMDBCG visit the Diamer Basha Dam site

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Members of the Board of Management of Diamer Basha Consultants Group visited the Diamer Basha Dam site.

The Board members of the consultant's Group reviewed the ongoing construction activities at various sites of main Dam, Diversion Canal, Tunnels, Inlet and Outlet, Lab and Left and Right Abutments,read a press release.

Major (Retd.) Ghulam Raza, Deputy Project Manager of Diamer Basha Consultant's Group briefed the board members about the ongoing construction progress at various sites. Members of the Board of Management also visited WAPDA Thor Colony. Chief Executive Officer Diamer Basha Dam Company Aamir Bashir Chaudhry briefed the delegation about the WAPDA colony Thor.