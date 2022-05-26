MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line losses

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have saved over Rs 1.34 billion by 0.4 percent reduction in connection with transmission and distribution (T&D) line losses during current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have saved over Rs 1.34 billion by 0.4 percent reduction in connection with transmission and distribution (T&D) line losses during current fiscal year 2021-22.

Director Commercial Asad Hammad said that T&D line losses were 13.6 percent in first ten months of fiscal year 2019-20 while it come below to 13.

2 percent in first ten months of current fiscal year 2021-22 which has been reduced by 0.4 percent.

He further said that accurate consumers billing and reading was being ensured under the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

He said that the various uplift projects were completed with huge funds to strengthen transmission network during current fiscal year.

He said that the savings of 72.5 million units was made in terms of T & D losses during July 2021 to April 2022 and company had saved over Rs 1.34 billion.