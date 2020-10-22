UrduPoint.com
Merit-based E-transfer Policy To Serve As Time Saving Tool: Education Minister Shahram Trakai

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:12 PM

Provincial Education Minister,Shahram Trakai on Thursday directed the officials concerned of the Education Department to complete the process of reforms in e-transfer policy keeping in view facilitation of teaching staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister,Shahram Trakai on Thursday directed the officials concerned of the Education Department to complete the process of reforms in e-transfer policy keeping in view facilitation of teaching staff.

He said transfers should be made once a year on completion of educational sessions.From application under the indicators mentioned in transfer policy to issuance of transfer orders.He said all the process should be conducted online. He also urged the teaching staff to focus all their energies on imparting the best possible knowledge to their students.

Presiding over a meeting held to review progress on reforms in e-transfer policy here, he said after introduction of this policy there would be no need of repeated visits by the applicants to education offices.

The transfers would be decided only on merit and those who had the right would be allowed transfer under e-transfer policy.

Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Special Secretary Zareef Almani, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, officials from Education Department, IT staff and relevant officers were present at the meeting.

Shahram Taraki continued that postings and transfers were causing wastage of precious time of students and teaching staff adding now with introduction of e-transfer policy, the teachers would be able to apply for transfers from their homes.

He was of the view that the Education Department would upload the vacant posts once a year. He directed the education officers to present the e-transfer policy as soon as possible by including indicators for inter-district transfers and other necessary requirements in the policy.

He said the new policy would also help save the precious time of district offices, Directorate of Education and Secretariat to a maximum extent and extra focus would be laid on introduction of new reforms. For this purpose, he said new technology would also be utilized in the reforms' introduction.

