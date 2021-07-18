Met dept predicts rain in Islamabad, Punjab, KP, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department Sunday forecast rain, wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

A strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night) and may persist till Wednesday.

Rainfall in Sindh: Padidan 32, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Sakrand 08, Dadu 06, Badin 01; Balochistan: Turbat 12, Zhob 06, Khuzdar 01; and Punjab: Sialkot (City) 01.

The maximum temperature's recorded in (°C) as Sibbi 44, Chillas 43, Mohenjodharo, Rohri and Bahawalnagar 42.