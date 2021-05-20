UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Met Office forecast hot, dry weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 25.7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 57 per cent at 8 am and 28 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:16 am and set at 19:06 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

