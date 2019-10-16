Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal structures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures.

The MCL officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Watto, the MCL anti-encroachment squad took into custody the encroachers' belongings in the areas of Badami Baagh, Gulshan Ravi, Zarar Shaheed road, Johar Town,Sabza Zar. The team also imposed a total fine of Rs 38,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here on Wednesday.

During the operation, the MCL squad cleared illegal structures including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various city roads, besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers.

The MCL squad shifted the confiscated goods including twelve buffaloes to the MCL junkyard.

Anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 5000 on encroachers at Badami Bagh, Rs 3500 at Moon market, Rs 5000 at Zarar Shaheed road, Rs 3000 at Johar Town, Rs 1000 at Wahga Town, Rs 5000 at Model Town Kechehry and Rs 16000 at Bhogiwal road Shalamar, the spokesman concluded.