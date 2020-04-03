Metropolitan Corporation Lahore to install 10 'Disinfection Tunnels'

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection with ongoing efforts to disinfect the city in the wake of COVID-19, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) decided to set up disinfection tunnels in various parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :In connection with ongoing efforts to disinfect the city in the wake of COVID-19, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) decided to set up disinfection tunnels in various parts of the provincial capital.

MCL Chief Corporation Officer Syed Ali Abbbas Bukhari and Director Administration Amin Akbar Chopra here on Friday visited 10 sites where these tunnels would be soon installed.

Syed Ali Abbas said that MCL would install these tunnels in premises of hospitals, banks and other public places. He said that city's first disinfection tunnel had installed in Town Hall and second tunnel was installed at entry point of GOR-1.

He said that the disinfection tunnel was a part of efforts by the MCL to preventspread of coronavirus. He said that the MCL would take necessary steps to disinfectthe city and utilize its all resources to cope this Coronavirus.