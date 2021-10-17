Mild earthquake tremors felt in Peshawar and suburb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar felt mild earthquake tremors in its surroundings and a 4.3 magnitude earthquake also jolts part of Afghanistan on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from any part.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Afghanistan after a magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook the war-torn country, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

The epicenter was reported below the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan at 4.3 magnitude. The depth of the quake was recorded at 193 km underground.