Military Leadership Unequivocally Affirms Zero Tolerance To Eradicate Extremism, Terrorism From Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:41 PM

The military leadership during the two-day 245th Corps Commanders' Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ took note of the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot and unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country

During the Conference, the participants reviewed global, regional and domestic security milieu, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, the COAS emphasized on maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat.

Referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Army Chief said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance was imperative for not only peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for stability of the region at large.

Expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the Army, the COAS said: "Objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology driven future battle field."

