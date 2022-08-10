Milk seller killed, child drowned in Swabi

A milk seller was killed while a child drowned in a water pond in two separate incidents occurred in district Swabi

The police informed on Wednesday that a milk seller, Mursaleen, who was riding a motorcycle with his three-year-old daughter and son was gunned down by his rivals within the limits of Tordher Police Station.

His minor daughter also received injuries in the incident while the reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

Meanwhile, two children accidentally fell into deep water while bathing in Topi Khawar. Twelve years old, Abdull drowned while the other child was recovered from water by a team of Rescue 1122.