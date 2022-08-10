UrduPoint.com

Milk Seller Killed, Child Drowned In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Milk seller killed, child drowned in Swabi

A milk seller was killed while a child drowned in a water pond in two separate incidents occurred in district Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A milk seller was killed while a child drowned in a water pond in two separate incidents occurred in district Swabi.

The police informed on Wednesday that a milk seller, Mursaleen, who was riding a motorcycle with his three-year-old daughter and son was gunned down by his rivals within the limits of Tordher Police Station.

His minor daughter also received injuries in the incident while the reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

Meanwhile, two children accidentally fell into deep water while bathing in Topi Khawar. Twelve years old, Abdull drowned while the other child was recovered from water by a team of Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Swabi Topi Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

China sees rapid investment growth in water conser ..

China sees rapid investment growth in water conservancy infrastructure

1 minute ago
 Railways retrieves Rs 20m land

Railways retrieves Rs 20m land

1 minute ago
 Tennis star Aisam launches country's first ever ta ..

Tennis star Aisam launches country's first ever talent hunt program in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Cambodia-China trade up 15.6 pct in first 7 months ..

Cambodia-China trade up 15.6 pct in first 7 months

1 minute ago
 OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

1 hour ago
 OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-i ..

OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.