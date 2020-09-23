UrduPoint.com
Mine Owners Directed To Adopt SOPs For Safety Of Workers: CM Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Wednesday said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been prepared to start mining in Mohmand area and mine owners have been directed to adopt needed precautionary measures

He was talking to Chief Inspector Mines KP and Monitoring Officers. He said that SOPs have been prepared to start mining in Mohmand after inspection of 53 mines.

Expressing grief over Mohmand mine tragedy, he directed authorities to work with dedication and ensure implantation of SOPs to save precious lives of miners.

He also vowed to increase operational capacity of Mineral Directorate for better results.

On the occasion, CM aide was told that a committee comprising representatives of district administration, Directorate Mines and Inspectorate of Mines has recommended resuming work in mines that have been declared safe after inspection. He said that mine owners have been directed to strictly follow SOPs for safety of workers.

