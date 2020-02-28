Minister asks PESCO to initiate work on grid station for Jalozai housing scheme

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali met PESCO Chief Amjad Khan here on Friday and urged for establishment of grid station for the Jalozai housing scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali met PESCO Chief Amjad Khan here on Friday and urged for establishment of grid station for the Jalozai housing scheme.

Dr Amjad asked the PESCO Chief that 80 percent of the work on the Housing Project has been completed.

He said that the Housing scheme was stretched on 10,000 kanal of land, the positions of which would be handed over to allottees in April this year.

Dr Amjad Ali maintained that the Jalozai Housing scheme would be the first project of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, under which houses would be built for government servants and low income segment of the society.

Housing minister asked PESCO Chief to ensure timely establishment of the grid station for the housing scheme and said that government would ensure that establishment of the grid station would not face any shortage of funds.

Dr Amjad Ali also discussed the unscheduled power breakdown in PK-6 Swat, and said that there were almost no defaulter of PESCO in Swat, however, despite that the consumers in the area were faced with unscheduled power breakdown.

He also asked PESCO Chief to direct relevant authorities to expedite work on Kabal-4 feeder, chain augmentation and ELR schemes in the area.

Secretary Housing Daud Khan on the occasion said that the transmission line would be placed on the 200 feet main road of the Housing scheme, the site identification for the grid station has been completed while the technical feasibility study would be completed soon.

Chief Executive PESCO Amjad Khan assured Housing minister that work on the transmission line would be completed soon.