UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Asks PESCO To Initiate Work On Grid Station For Jalozai Housing Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:37 PM

Minister asks PESCO to initiate work on grid station for Jalozai housing scheme

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali met PESCO Chief Amjad Khan here on Friday and urged for establishment of grid station for the Jalozai housing scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali met PESCO Chief Amjad Khan here on Friday and urged for establishment of grid station for the Jalozai housing scheme.

Dr Amjad asked the PESCO Chief that 80 percent of the work on the Housing Project has been completed.

He said that the Housing scheme was stretched on 10,000 kanal of land, the positions of which would be handed over to allottees in April this year.

Dr Amjad Ali maintained that the Jalozai Housing scheme would be the first project of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, under which houses would be built for government servants and low income segment of the society.

Housing minister asked PESCO Chief to ensure timely establishment of the grid station for the housing scheme and said that government would ensure that establishment of the grid station would not face any shortage of funds.

Dr Amjad Ali also discussed the unscheduled power breakdown in PK-6 Swat, and said that there were almost no defaulter of PESCO in Swat, however, despite that the consumers in the area were faced with unscheduled power breakdown.

He also asked PESCO Chief to direct relevant authorities to expedite work on Kabal-4 feeder, chain augmentation and ELR schemes in the area.

Secretary Housing Daud Khan on the occasion said that the transmission line would be placed on the 200 feet main road of the Housing scheme, the site identification for the grid station has been completed while the technical feasibility study would be completed soon.

Chief Executive PESCO Amjad Khan assured Housing minister that work on the transmission line would be completed soon.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Naya Pakistan Road SITE Amjad Ali April Government PESCO PK-6 Housing

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

49 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

1 hour ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

1 hour ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

2 hours ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

2 hours ago

UK Passenger of Diamond Princess Ship Dies From Co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.