Minister chairs meeting on July–August recovery & performance

A review meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department regarding revenue recovery and performance for the months of July and August 2025 was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A review meeting of the Excise and Taxation Department regarding revenue recovery and performance for the months of July and August 2025 was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Khalid Ilyas, Director General Abdul Haleem Khan, and all district Excise and Taxation Officers. The participants reviewed revenue targets, recoveries, and achievements for the first two months of the current financial year.

It was informed that the department collected higher revenue in July and August this year compared to the same period last year, which was appreciated by the provincial minister. Briefings were also given on the performance of district offices, ongoing reforms, and measures to improve public facilitation. Officers showing good performance were commended.

Minister Khaleeq-ur-Rehman reiterated his commitment to further improving recovery and revenue in the coming months through hard work and dedication. He directed officials to intensify efforts to meet assigned targets, launch a special campaign against major tax defaulters, and take strict action against token tax defaulters as well as unregistered vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws.

He emphasized that regional directors and district officers must adopt special measures to enhance performance and provide maximum facilitation to the public, leaving no room for complaints. He warned that indiscipline and negligence in duty would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be taken against violators. He also assured that staff shortages in certain areas would be addressed to further improve efficiency.

The minister highlighted the importance of hard work and transparency in achieving departmental goals. He announced that public awareness campaigns regarding the Universal Number Plate system would be expedited, while a comprehensive plan for electric vehicles would be devised to expand revenue generation and contribute to the province’s development.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Excise noted that improving the department’s public image would significantly enhance its overall performance.