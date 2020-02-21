UrduPoint.com
Minister Chairs PBTE Meeting, Rejects Proposal For Students Fee

Fri 21st February 2020

Minister chairs PBTE meeting, rejects proposal for students fee

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the board meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the board meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) here on Friday.

The meeting accorded approval to different administrative and financial matters while the minister rejected a proposal for increasing registration fee of students in technical education institutions. He said the board should provide facilities instead of creating any difficulties for students.

"Instead of acquiring human resource through deputation, the board should fill its vacant posts through recruitment," he added.

The board should also fully follow rules and merit policy in its recruitment process and all financial matters should be dealt with in accordance with the finance department's regulations, he added.

The trade minister said that Chief Minister's Honormand Naujawan Programme would materialise the vision of giving employment to 10 million youth and 100,000 additional students would be given skill-based education every year. This year, an amount of Rs 1.5 billion was being spent on the program, he added. Chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazir Khan Niazi, Secretary Faqeer Muhammad Kaifi and others attended the meeting.

