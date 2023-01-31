Minister, Commissioner chair meeting to address power outages issue in PS-104

Sindh Minister for Labour And Manpower Saeed Ghani and Commissioner Karahi Iqbal Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue of power outages in his provincial constituency PS-104

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour And Manpower Saeed Ghani and Commissioner Karahi Iqbal Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue of power outages in his provincial constituency PS-104.

Saeed Ghani showed his displeasure over disconnecting power of the whole area.

The minister said that the power supply company should take legal action against he defaulters but should not cut off the power supply of the entire area.

He said that power supply should not be disconnected to the water supply pumping stations.

During the meting, K-Electric management said that PMTs were shutdown due to non-payments of power tariff. The representatives told that the billing of the area was overdue so that the power supply was disconnected.

On the occasion, Commissioner said that FIR could be registered against the defaulters adding that the power theft was an offence which could not tolerated.

The commissioner also directed the K-Electric management to establish consumer facilitation camps in the area.