UrduPoint.com

Minister Condemns Attack On Army Personnel In NW

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

Minister condemns attack on Army personnel in NW

Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan, Fatehullah Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Army personnel in North Waziristan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan, Fatehullah Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Army personnel in North Waziristan.

He said that great sacrifices have been made by our soldiers against terrorism. And the nation was proud of the spirit of patriotism of its soldiers.

He further said that he met with the families of martyrs and expressed his sympathies with them.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Minister vows to improve quality of education in r ..

Minister vows to improve quality of education in remote areas of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Quetta, ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Quetta, meets parliamentarians delegat ..

2 minutes ago
 Webinar on gender violence in South Asia on Nov 28 ..

Webinar on gender violence in South Asia on Nov 28

3 minutes ago
 Weather forces cancellation of Killington giant sl ..

Weather forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

3 minutes ago
 Shibli terms PML-N's attitude towards judiciary as ..

Shibli terms PML-N's attitude towards judiciary as shameful

3 minutes ago
 Omicron Coronavirus Strain to Spread 'All Over' - ..

Omicron Coronavirus Strain to Spread 'All Over' - Top US Expert

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.