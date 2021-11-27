Minister condemns attack on Army personnel in NW

Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan, Fatehullah Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Army personnel in North Waziristan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan, Fatehullah Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Army personnel in North Waziristan.

He said that great sacrifices have been made by our soldiers against terrorism. And the nation was proud of the spirit of patriotism of its soldiers.

He further said that he met with the families of martyrs and expressed his sympathies with them.