Minister Condoles Over Death Of Pir Sufaid Shah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Minister condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmur has expressed grief over the demise of Chief Editor daily Wahdat, Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

In a message issued here on Thursday, Ishtiaq Urmur prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

He also praised the services of Pir Sufaid Shah for promotion of Pushtu journalism.

"His dedication and professionalism is a beacon light and a source of inspiration for journalist fraternity,"he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

