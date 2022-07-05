Minister, Consul General of Turkey visit PKLI

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique accompanied by Consul General of Turkey Emir Ozbey on Tuesday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and reviewed the health facilities being provided to the patient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique accompanied by Consul General of Turkey Emir Ozbey on Tuesday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and reviewed the health facilities being provided to the patient.

PKLI Dr Faisal welcomed the Provincial Minister and Consul General of Turkey in the hospital.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique and Consul General of Turkey Emir Ozbey also inspected various departments of PKLI.

On the occasion, the minister also inquired about the quality of treatment from patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said PKLI was the brain child of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that Shehbaz Sharif's government established PKLI aiming to provide international standard medical facilities to patients suffering from kidney diseases.

He said that the budget of PKLI had been increased to facilitate the patients coming to PKLI, adding that PKLI would provide more facilities to the patients.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PKLI would provide international level facilities to the patients, adding that it was the top priority of the incumbent government to provide best health facilities to the people of Punjab.

On the occasion, Consul General of Turkey, Emir Ozbey said Turkey would cooperate with Punjab Health Department, adding, "We pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for establishing PKLI to facilitate the people of Punjab."