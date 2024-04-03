Minister directed to take back vehicles from unentitled officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (LG) Minister, Arshad Ayub has directed to take back vehicles of local council board that are being given to unentitled officers.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss matters of Capital Metropolitan Peshawar here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Director General Metropolitan Peshawar, Waheed-ur-Rehman and concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, LG minister directed to withdraw facility of transport from unentitled persons and take back allotted vehicles of local council board that are allotted to them.

He also sought report of amount spend during last three month on basis of quotations and said that metropolitan would be in financial crises if austerity measures were not adopted.

He also directed Director General to abide by rules and take measures to improve efficiency and output of monitoring and evaluation section. He also directed merger of nonfunctional town municipal administration and devising strategies to improve revenues.

APP/mds/