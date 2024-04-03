Minister Directed To Take Back Vehicles From Unentitled Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (LG) Minister, Arshad Ayub has directed to take back vehicles of local council board that are being given to unentitled officers
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (LG) Minister, Arshad Ayub has directed to take back vehicles of local council board that are being given to unentitled officers.
He was chairing a meeting to discuss matters of Capital Metropolitan Peshawar here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Director General Metropolitan Peshawar, Waheed-ur-Rehman and concerned officials.
Chairing the meeting, LG minister directed to withdraw facility of transport from unentitled persons and take back allotted vehicles of local council board that are allotted to them.
He also sought report of amount spend during last three month on basis of quotations and said that metropolitan would be in financial crises if austerity measures were not adopted.
He also directed Director General to abide by rules and take measures to improve efficiency and output of monitoring and evaluation section. He also directed merger of nonfunctional town municipal administration and devising strategies to improve revenues.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Two children among four died in Kalat car-coach collision
PPP chief pays homepage to Zulfikar Bhutto
Finnish school shooting motivated by bullying: police
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win
Govt taking practical steps for development of textile sector: Awais Leghari
AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK
Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigner projects in Hazara
Special meeting held to address electricity theft,recovery of dues
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
From polar bears to groundwater, nature is riddled with 'forever chemicals'
UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two children among four died in Kalat car-coach collision36 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays homepage to Zulfikar Bhutto36 minutes ago
-
Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigner projects in Hazara1 hour ago
-
Special meeting held to address electricity theft,recovery of dues1 hour ago
-
DC cracks down on BISP payment discounting2 hours ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case2 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme2 hours ago
-
Shorkot district admin cracks down on land grabbers2 hours ago
-
Transporters asked to implement fare structure during the Eid-ul-Fitr2 hours ago
-
Cattle thieves gang busted2 hours ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, hashish recovered2 hours ago
-
President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of State2 hours ago