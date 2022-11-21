UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs IPC, PSB To Submit PC-1 Of Narowal Sports City On Nov 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to submit PC-1 of the Narowal Sports City on November 30

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of Narowal Sports City. The officials of IPC, PSB, NESPAK and P3A Board attended the meeting.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and reprimanded the IPC's officials for not executing the projects. "There is no progress despite the lapse of seven months which shows the non-serious attitude of the Ministry," said the minister, adding that it's public money which must be utilized for the public.

The sports city has 14 stadiums and courts of sports, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton court and other games besides swimming pools which was started by the minister.

However, in 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) stopped this project as a result athletes were deprived from this facility.

During the meeting, the Minister also directed the P3A Board to establish a company on December 15, which will help in maintenance of the Sport City while recommending people from different walks of life in the company. The minister observed that CDWP had directed to establish such a company that would be responsible for the management and maintenance of the Sports City.

The minister noted that Narowal Sports City should be a national asset that not only becomes the face of Pakistani sports spirit but a profitable and credible resource for the country.

This project should be functional on March 23, 2023 and necessary procurements should be ready before the deadline, directed the minister while highlighting the significance of the public interest project.

