Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat Khan and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ammar Siddique called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat Khan and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ammar Siddique called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting during which matters relating to the Constituencies including the progress of ongoing development projects were discussed.