Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday.

The matters related to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme came under discussion.