- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan
Minister For Housing And Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:22 PM
Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Wednesday.
The matters related to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme came under discussion.