Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide election matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday called for a full court bench of the Supreme Court to decide the election matter.

The Parliament was an important national institution and its members had through resolutions made it clear that the full court bench's decision about the elections would be acceptable to everyone, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said there was no harm in establishing the full court bench for hearing the point of view of the political parties.

Holding elections simultaneously across the country would help address many issues, he added.

The minister said like Punjab, the rule for conducting elections in 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies should also be applied in the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible to hold transparent elections across the country.

To a question about the judicial reforms, he said the government stood with the Parliament for legislation in that regard.