UrduPoint.com

Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar For Full Court Bench To Decide Election Matter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide election matter

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday called for a full court bench of the Supreme Court to decide the election matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday called for a full court bench of the Supreme Court to decide the election matter.

The Parliament was an important national institution and its members had through resolutions made it clear that the full court bench's decision about the elections would be acceptable to everyone, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said there was no harm in establishing the full court bench for hearing the point of view of the political parties.

Holding elections simultaneously across the country would help address many issues, he added.

The minister said like Punjab, the rule for conducting elections in 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies should also be applied in the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible to hold transparent elections across the country.

To a question about the judicial reforms, he said the government stood with the Parliament for legislation in that regard.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But He ..

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

2 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria Durin ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

2 minutes ago
 BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs ..

BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs 6.76 billion

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top prior ..

Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top priority agenda: Minister for Natio ..

2 minutes ago
 95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identif ..

95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identified; 60% arrested: Cabinet tol ..

2 minutes ago
 Two Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Two Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.