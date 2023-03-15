Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir for provision of minimum load-shedding in summer

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday expressed his hope that the duration of power load-shedding would be minimum in the coming summer as compared to last year owing to the addition of 2000 MW from Thar coal to the national grid station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday expressed his hope that the duration of power load-shedding would be minimum in the coming summer as compared to last year owing to the addition of 2000 MW from Thar coal to the national grid station.

Addressing at a press conference here, the minister said since April 2022, as many as 2000 MW of additional electricity has been injected the national grid system. A new transmission line was also under construction to evacuate power from Thar coal power projects, he said.

He expressed the hope that National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) would complete the transmission line before the summer season.

The minister said an agreement has been inked with Iran for the provision of 100 MW to Gwadar which was a good omen for the people of Gwadar. 29 kilometer long transmission line has already been laid to import 100 MW electricity from Iran to Gwadar which would bring prosperity in the entire area, he added.

He said work on the transmission line was kicked off in June 2022 and it was completed in a record time.

The prime minister would shortly inaugurate the transmission line, he said.

He said it would also ensure provision of round the clock electricity in Gwadar which would also attract foreign investors to invest in various projects. He said it would also help provide employment opportunities in Gwadar.

Khurram said 765 KV grid station at Manshera was also being construct to evacuate power from Dasu and Diamer Basha dams projects. Land has already been acquired for the gird station and World Bank has provided funds for the project, he added.

He said the grid station would be completed in next 30 months and it would supply clean, green and affordable hydel energy from Dasu and Diamer Basha power projects.

To a question, the minister said that Pakistan's share in carbon emission was very minimum and stood at around 0.8 per cent but suffered worse due to climate change during last year. We placed this challenge before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, he added.

To another question, he said bidding for first 600MW solar projects would be held next month.