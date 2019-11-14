UrduPoint.com
Minister For Strict Action Against Black Marketers, Profiteers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:28 PM

Minister for strict action against black marketers, profiteers

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that the shopkeepers and traders were exploiting the general public by creating self inflation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that the shopkeepers and traders were exploiting the general public by creating self inflation.

Addressing a review meeting of performance of price control magistrates (PCMs) at Commissioner House the Provincial minister for human resources has directed the divisional administration that non-discriminatory action should be taken against the black marketers and profiteers.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that self-inflation, short measurement, adulteration, stock, sail of unhygienic edibles and the sale of expired medicines will not be tolerated at any cost.

The minister has directed the price control magistrates for making sure the strict monitoring of process of auction at Fruit and Sabzi (Vegetable) markets on daily basis.

He also directed the administration for keeping an eye on the supply and demand of commodities in general markets whereas implementation should also be made sure on fixed prices at Utilities Stores on monthly basis.

Rate lists should be displayed at all shops in Bazaars, Markets and shopping Plazas for creating awareness among the consumers, Minister further added.

Briefing the minister the additional commissioner told that during the last 10 months all the 105 PCMs had conducted a total 7300 raids in the division and imposed fine Rs. 20.8 million to the profiteers and Black Marketers.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DCs, of all the four districts, price control magistrates and others officers.

