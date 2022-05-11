Minister for utilizing development funds within stipulated time

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan, on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to make sure utilization of development funds of the current financial year in a timely manner while strict action will be taken in case of deficit of funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan, on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to make sure utilization of development funds of the current financial year in a timely manner while strict action will be taken in case of deficit of funds.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of work on ongoing projects of Irrigation Department.

Addressing the meeting, minister, Arshad Ayub Khan said that the provincial government believes in practical work instead of slogans.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, it is working on public welfare projects on priority basis, asserted the minister.

"Work is in full swing on the construction of small dams and water channels for ample supply of water, which will raise the living standards of the people engaged in agriculture," he added.

The Minister said that timely completion of these projects would benefit the people in a better way, adding that food security was also associated with it.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Ayaz Khan, Chief Engineer Nasir Afoor Khan, Sahibzada Shabbir and other concerned officials.