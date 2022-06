Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, on behalf of Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, handed over Rs 5,00,000 cash to Khalid, husband of Sania, who was killed in Kharadar blast on May 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, on behalf of Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, handed over Rs 5,00,000 cash to Khalid, husband of Sania, who was killed in Kharadar blast on May 16.

Khalid, husband of the victim expressed special thanks to the provincial ministers, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Sania was martyred while 13 others, including her son, had received injuries in a blast near Memon Mosque in Kharadar area of Karachi on May 16, 2022.