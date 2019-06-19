UrduPoint.com
Minister Hails KP Budget Historic, People Friendly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

Minister hails KP budget historic, people friendly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmed Advocate Wednesday hailed provincial budget as historic and welfare oriented in the available limited resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmed Advocate Wednesday hailed provincial budget as historic and welfare oriented in the available limited resources.

Talking with media men here, the minister said massive amount have been allocated for health and education sectors in the budget 2019-20 and concerted efforts have been taken for welfare of common man.

He said that 47000 new employment opportunities have been created to overcome problems of unemployment. He termed the budget 2019-20 more beneficial for newly merged tribal districts.

He maintained that budget 2019-20 has been drafted as per aspirations and wishes of the poor people. This is the most balanced budget in the present difficult economic conditions and limited resources. He congratulated finance minister and his team for presenting a people friendly budget.

