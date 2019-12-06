UrduPoint.com
Minister Holds Open Court, Issues On Spot Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:07 AM

Minister holds open court, issues on spot orders

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said two families remained imposed on this country for 40 years and they looted the national resources mercilessly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said two families remained imposed on this country for 40 years and they looted the national resources mercilessly.

He said price-hike, unemployment, poverty, rich poor gap and other problems were also created by corrupt mafia.

He said Khadim-e-Aala making tall claims of his honesty by sitting in London should return to country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in making one rather two Pakistan and it was voice of heart of every Pakistani, he stated.

He said the destination of New Pakistan was near, where rich poor divide would be abolished and everyone would be provided with equal opportunities to advance forward.

Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while talking with media representatives and complainants in an open court held at TMA Office Samanabad. Officers of concerned departments were also present on this occasion.

He while expressing severe indignation over absence of few officers remarked that officers should set their attitude in right direction.

Those officers who did not serve the masses had no right to remain on their positions. Officers should open doors of their offices for redressing grievances and problems of common man, he maintained.

"Matters cannot be improved without improving service delivery system. Holding open court is a sincere attempt to solve due problems of masses at their doorsteps," he added.

Replying to questions of media persons, Aslam Iqbal said that parliamentary committee would ascertain the matter of appointing members of Election Commission.

He further said that steps being taken for controlling prices of essential items had proved fruitful and prices had gained stability.

He said that prices of essential items would further come down in coming days. price control authority was being formulated and its bill would be submitted in assembly soon, he added.

